Warriors hope to eliminate Kings in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors would advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs by defeating the Sacramento Kings Friday in Game 6 of their opening-round series.

The defending champs Warriors are on the verge of clinching it after battling back from 2-0 deficit against the Kings with three straight wins

The Chase Center game tips off at 5 p.m., an earlier-than-usual start time.

"It's a little early," Steph Curry said at a press conference, urging people to do what it takes to watch the game. "Everybody, get off early in the Bay."

Game 7 would be held Sunday in Sacramento if necessary.