Expand / Collapse search

Warriors vs. Nuggets game postponed over COVID protocols

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 2:09PM
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Warriors welcomed Dub Nation back at Chase Center and didn't disappoint

Warriors fans were welcomed back to San Francisco's Chase Center Friday night for the first time since the pandemic on Friday. The team didn't disappoint and handled the Denver Nuggets, defeating them 118-97.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed Friday over health and safety protocols.

The Nuggets were supposed to host the game at Ball Arena, but the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game, according to the NBA.

ESPN reports that the Nuggets are dealing with COVID-related issues, which is why they don't have the necessary players to play Friday.

It is the 11th game to be put off this season due to COVID.

The sports outlet also said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier Thursday along with other staff members, including two assistant coaches.

Jeff Green, Zeke Nnajii and Bones Hyland had already entered protocols.