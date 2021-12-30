Warriors vs. Nuggets game postponed over COVID protocols

The Golden State Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed Friday over health and safety protocols.

The Nuggets were supposed to host the game at Ball Arena, but the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game, according to the NBA.

ESPN reports that the Nuggets are dealing with COVID-related issues, which is why they don't have the necessary players to play Friday.

It is the 11th game to be put off this season due to COVID.

The sports outlet also said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier Thursday along with other staff members, including two assistant coaches.

Jeff Green, Zeke Nnajii and Bones Hyland had already entered protocols.