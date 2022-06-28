Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returning to the court for first round match Tuesday

article

One of tennis’ biggest stars makes her highly-anticipated return to Wimbledon Tuesday. Serena Williams is competing at the All England Club for the first time since she suffered an injury there a year ago.

Williams will take on Harmony Tan in the third match of the day on Centre Court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was granted a wild card invitation to play in this year’s tournament.

RELATED: Serena Williams gets support from top tennis organizations after argument with umpire at US Open

Tan, a 24-year-old from France, is making her Wimbledon debut. She is ranked 113th in the world and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches.

The 40-year-old star is seeking to make a run deep in the tournament for a chance to capture her eighth Wimbledon crown and 24th career Grand Slam title.

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion made a brief appearance last week in doubles at a grass-court event in England but Tuesday’s match against Tan is a bigger deal. The 40-year-old told the Associated Press she decided to play Wimbledon "some time ago," saying she made up her mind before the French Open, which began on May 22.

Williams, a former No. 1 player, is now ranked outside the WTA’s top 1,200.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

