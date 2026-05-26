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Team USA finalizes 2026 World Cup roster. See the full lineup

By
Published  May 26, 2026 12:57 PM PDT
FIFA World Cup
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup: list of squads, players announced

World Cup: list of squads, players announced

The world cup roster of the United States men's national team was officially announced Tuesday, May 26. Chris Dangerfield, a retired player, coach and analyst, who's an inductee in the San Jose Earthquakes hall of fame, gives insight.

The Brief

    • Thirteen players are returners from the U.S.'s previous World Cup roster in 2022.
    • Ten of the 26 players are defenders.
    • U.S. National team head coach Mauricio Pochettino's focus was on defense while constructing the roster.

NEW YORK CITY - The 26-man U.S. World Cup roster was finalized on Tuesday, setting the stage for the world's biggest sporting competition to kick off in about two weeks.

U.S. National team head coach Mauricio Pochettino's focus was on defense while constructing the roster. 

Ten of the 26 players are defenders. 

Thirteen players are returners from the U.S.'s previous World Cup Roster in 2022.

Bay Area native Diego Luna was among notable names left off the roster. 

Luna’s family confirmed to KTVU on Monday that Luna was left off the roster.

Team USA 2026 World Cup Roster

Defenders

  • Max Arfsten — Columbus Crew
  • Sergiño Dest — PSV
  • Alex Freeman —  Villarreal
  • Mark McKenzie —  Toulouse
  • Tim Ream  — Charlotte FC
  • Chris Richards — Crystal Palace
  • Antonee Robinson —  Fulham
  • Miles Robinson —  FC Cincinnati
  • Joe Scally —  Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Auston Trusty — Celtic

Goalkeepers

  • Chris Brady — Chicago Fire
  • Matt Freese — New York City
  • Matt Turner — New England Revolution

Midfielders

  • Tyler Adams —  AFC Bournemouth
  • Sebastian Berhalter —  Vancouver Whitecaps
  • Weston Mckennie —  Juventus
  • Cristian Roldan —  Seattle Sounders

Wingers

  • Brenden Aaronson —  Leeds United
  • Christian Pulisic —  Milan
  • Gio Reyna —  Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Malik Tillman  —  Bayer Leverkusen
  • Alejandro Zendejas —  Club American
  • Tim Weah —  Marseille

Strikers

  • Folarin Balogun – AS Monaco
  • Haji Wright — PSV
  • Ricardo Pepi — AS Monaco

The Source: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team

FIFA World CupSports