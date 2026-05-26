Team USA finalizes 2026 World Cup roster. See the full lineup
NEW YORK CITY - The 26-man U.S. World Cup roster was finalized on Tuesday, setting the stage for the world's biggest sporting competition to kick off in about two weeks.
U.S. National team head coach Mauricio Pochettino's focus was on defense while constructing the roster.
Ten of the 26 players are defenders.
Thirteen players are returners from the U.S.'s previous World Cup Roster in 2022.
Bay Area native Diego Luna was among notable names left off the roster.
Luna’s family confirmed to KTVU on Monday that Luna was left off the roster.
Team USA 2026 World Cup Roster
Defenders
- Max Arfsten — Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest — PSV
- Alex Freeman — Villarreal
- Mark McKenzie — Toulouse
- Tim Ream — Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards — Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson — Fulham
- Miles Robinson — FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally — Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty — Celtic
Goalkeepers
- Chris Brady — Chicago Fire
- Matt Freese — New York City
- Matt Turner — New England Revolution
Midfielders
- Tyler Adams — AFC Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter — Vancouver Whitecaps
- Weston Mckennie — Juventus
- Cristian Roldan — Seattle Sounders
Wingers
- Brenden Aaronson — Leeds United
- Christian Pulisic — Milan
- Gio Reyna — Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Malik Tillman — Bayer Leverkusen
- Alejandro Zendejas — Club American
- Tim Weah — Marseille
Strikers
- Folarin Balogun – AS Monaco
- Haji Wright — PSV
- Ricardo Pepi — AS Monaco
The Source: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team