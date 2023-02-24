Supporting earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Parts of Turkey and Syria are reeling from the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that leveled buildings and killed tens of thousands of people.

There is an urgent need to deliver immediate relief to survivors who have lost homes and family members. The region's long-term needs are no less dire as rebuilding will be a major undertaking.

If you are looking to support the relief effort, here are organizations attempting to help victims cope with their losses and get back on their feet.

Groups helping with earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

FOX partners with American Red Cross

Diyanet Silicon Valley

Zakat Foundation of America

The Hidaya Foundation

ETAC (Empowering Turkish-American Community)

Turkish Red Crescent

UNICEF

Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres)

Syrian American Medical Society Foundation

Operation Blessing International