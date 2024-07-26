Swim coach accused of sending 'sexually explicit content' to minor

A South Bay swim coach was arrested after he allegedly sent a minor he taught sexually explicit content on multiple occasions, officials said Friday.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Anthony Daly in San Mateo on July 18, 2024, after an investigation by San Jose police revealed he would send sexual content to the minor between July and September 2023.

Daly was charged with annoying or molesting a minor and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, officials said.

Officials said Daly was the victim's swim coach in Milpitas during the alleged incidents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 273-2959.