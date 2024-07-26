Bay Point - Concord fire prompts 'leave immediately' evacuation order

An immediate evacuation order was issued on Friday afternoon for a fast-moving vegetation fire between the cities of Concord and Bay Point.

This is north of State Highway 4 off of Evora Road at Nichols Road. The fire was first reported before 3 p.m.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media at 3:37 p.m. to stay tuned for updates. The fire has grown to 150 acres with no containment yet as crews are responding, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Community Warning System at one point said, "Take only important items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. If you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help."

As crews continue to battle the fire, the community warning system later said to "prepare to evacuate" for those in zones CCC-E217 and CCC- E218. "No evacuation has been ordered at this time, but it is possible one may become necessary. You should prepare now in case an evacuation is ordered."

Evacuation information: You can find your zone here.

Cal Fire calls this the Point Fire and are responding to the scene.

SkyFOX is flying over the scene to get a better vantage point.

This is a breaking news story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.