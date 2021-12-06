Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
With Snoop Dogg taking the stage to read some of the nominees during an early-morning livestream, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association Monday announced its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
Drake withdraws from Grammy Awards consideration
Rapper Drake, who received two nominations for this year's Grammys -- best rap performance for "Way 2 Sexy" and best rap album for "Certified Lover Boy," has withdrawn from consideration for this year's Grammy Awards.