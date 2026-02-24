Families of 3 who disappeared bond in anguish as FBI ties cases to human trafficking

The Brief Cases of 3 women who went missing now linked to each other and to human trafficking. The FBI is working with Oakland and Antioch police and Butte County sheriff's office. Investigators believe a trucker could be linked to cases.



Their voices breaking, their faces crumpled in anguish, the families of three young women who went missing bonded together in anguish Tuesday after being told by law enforcement in Oakland that the cases are likely linked to each other and to human trafficking.

"Our family has not given up on you, Heaven. We're gonna search high and low until we get you back home," said Alicia Hughes-Hill, whose niece, Heaven McGee was 20 when she disappeared more than a year ago. She's filled with worry and anguish.

"We aren't the only ones hurting here. We have other people that feel the same way we feel," Hughes-Hill said.

KTVU was invited exclusively to the meeting at the FBI's Oakland office that also included Oakland and Antioch police.

"I think it's very important that all the families get together," said Antioch police Det. Ashley Allen. "They're all going through a tragedy that's been brought upon their families."

What we know:

Allen is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Morgan Crenshaw, who went missing in October.

Her cell phone was found by her boyfriend - and admitted "pimp" - near 15th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland, an area frequented by sex workers.

"What he's been saying has been corroborated, so at this point he's not officially ruled out, but we are looking at other suspects," Allen said.

Surveillance video shows Morgan walking toward a car and getting into it. The car's been found and is being processed by the FBI.

"As time goes on, it don't get easier. It actually gets harder," said Morgan's sister Jaionyi Kennard. "Whoever is behind this stuff is disgusting. It's inhumane. These girls are no one's property. These are young ladies."

FBI says trucker could be responsible

What they're saying:

FBI Special Agent Marty Parker said five years ago, Tatiana Dugger, 19, disappeared from the same corner, 15th and International. Her body was found in Siskiyou County. Parker says the remote location suggests the possibility that a trucker could be involved.

"Someone would have to have a reason to be in both of those places," Parker said. "Not many people have a reason to be in both Oakland and the middle of Siskiyou County except for someone traveling through to Oregon, like a trucker."

"You never really get over it, and so every year's kind of been different," said Tatiana's sister, Daneen Dugger. "Some years are easier, some years are harder, and you just kind of learn now to navigate that."

For these three families, there is hope that whoever is responsible will be caught. Until then, they now have each other to lean on.

"I think bringing the families together can only bring more attention to their cases, and create a support system for the families," said Oakland police Lt. Marcos Campos.

