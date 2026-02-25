Oakland's Lunar New Year Parade set to draw thousands to Chinatown

The Brief The parade route has expanded, with dozens of groups and vendors participating. Local merchants hope the event will bring a much-needed surge in customers.



Oakland’s Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown on Saturday for its fourth year, with organizers promising a bigger route, larger crowds and more support for local businesses.

The festivities will begin at Wilma Chan Park and wind through Chinatown, featuring cultural performances, community groups and vendors. The event is hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, which says the parade has doubled in size since it began.

"It’s important because it’s a draw to bring people not just to Chinatown but the entire Oakland," said Stewart Chen, president of OCIC. "That day for the past four years has brought in thousands if not tens of thousands of people from outside the Oakland area to participate and join in the parade, watch the parade. But they stay for the food, they shop in Oakland and in Chinatown."

Businesses anticipate big crowds

Along Webster Street, businesses are preparing for the crowds.

At Shooting Star Cafe, which sits near the parade route, owner Karen Fong has decorated her Hong Kong-style restaurant to welcome customers celebrating the Year of the Horse.

"I want to see more people coming to Chinatown to enjoy the Chinese New Year, know the culture," Fong said. "Business is going down a lot because not a lot of people come to Oakland anymore. Hopefully, Chinese New Year will bring more people in to support our community."

From The Heart Florist, located next door, is also counting on the event to drive traffic.

"I remember last year a lot of customers walk by and come in, bouncing around the shop, they [were] very excited, happy," said owner Maggie Fang. "I hope this year it will be the same thing."

This year’s grand marshal is Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

The family of Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, including her father, will also take the stage.

"Two gold medals, my goodness and a product, a daughter of Oakland, Oakland Chinatown specifically, we're proud, this is double happiness," said Chen.

"We'll have horses from Saddle Rock, live horses, marching through the parade. Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry's bus [from] Eat, Learn and Play will be there, giving away free books, and free snacks. Also, the Roots will be releasing their soccer jersey and special edition Lunar New Year clothing," said Tony Trinh, Executive Director of OCIC.

Organizers say there will also be a strong security presence throughout the event perimeter. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Oakland’s Chinatown.