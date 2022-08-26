Expand / Collapse search

Uvalde shooting billboard causing controversy in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
Controversy surrounds Texas billboard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - The Uvalde school massacre is now being used as a reason for people not to move to Texas. 

A new billboard in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood proclaims: "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."

The billboard is being criticized on social media for using the Uvalde tragedy as a political tool, encouraging Californians to stay here instead of moving to Texas.

The company that leased it did not return our request for information on who purchased the ads.

 