Powerball player in Arkansas wins $1.817 billion lottery jackpot

A Powerball player in Arkansas won a $1.817 billion jackpot Wednesday on the heels of the Christmas holiday, ending the lottery game’s three-month stretch without a top-prize winner.

The winning numbers were 04, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the Powerball number being 19.

The prize, which was the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, followed 46 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers. The last drawing with a jackpot winner was Sept. 6, when players in Missouri and Texas won 1.787 billion.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve was in 2011, Powerball said. The company added that the sweepstakes also has been won on Christmas Day four times, most recently in 2013.

Powerball’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes.

What's the cash value?

The estimated $1.7 billion jackpot goes to a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. However, winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $735.3 million, before taxes.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.