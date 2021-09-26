Remembering the legacy of Wilma Chan
Supervisor Dave Brown talks about remembering the legacy of his late predecessor, Wilma Chan
Retired South Bay judge authors new book
Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell talks about her new book, Her Honor.
Rep. Barbara Lee on $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and abortion rights access
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) spoke to Mornings on 2 on Sunday about her confidence that the $3.5 trillion spending bill can stand the test of a vote on the House floor as well as the attempts to safeguard abortion access nationwide.