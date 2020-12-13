Vice President Mike Pence will not attend Trump's sendoff event, will attend Biden's inauguration
Vice President Mike Pence is among those who will not be attending President Donald Trump’s sendoff event at Joint Base Andrews.
Vice President Mike Pence offers congratulations in call to VP-elect Kamala Harris
Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation.
Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump
In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.
Secret Service investigating death threats against Pence
Source reveals while Pence was sheltering amid riot, Trump did not reach out to him
Oaths questioned as Trump's backers fight against loss
Before they take office, elected officials swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution. But what happens when they are accused of doing the opposite?
Push to remove President Trump draws support
Greg Lee reports.
White House, other top officials to get early vaccine access
Senior U.S. government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to the President will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week.
President Trump, Vice President Pence deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed
The update was held at The Rose Garden shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.
President Donald Trump makes remarks from the White House on the presidential race
The President made the remarks at 11:20 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work
Campaigning is not an official duty that might fall under the guidelines meant to ensure that police, first responders and key transportation and food workers can still perform jobs that cannot be done remotely.
Pence's top aide tests positive for coronavirus
Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday and remain in good health.
Trump-Pence sign booby-trapped with razor blades leaves city worker injured
'Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone?' a local official asked.
Pence-Harris VP debate draws nearly 60M viewers, becomes second-most-watched
According to Nielsen data, the debate showdown between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was the second-most-watched match-up of presidential running mates in history.
VP debate ends with poignant question from 8th grader on uniting a divided nation
The final question of the 2020 vice presidential debate was from a Utah middle school student who asked how the candidates plan to unite a sharply divided nation in crisis.
VP debate: Pence, Harris clash on coronavirus, taxes, climate, health care
Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday for the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris face off for the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.
The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
The debate, held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, was the first and final vice presidential debate.
Fly lands on Mike Pence's head during Vice Presidential Debate
The fly landed just before 7:17 p.m. at the Vice Presidential debate.
Vice presidential debate: Plexiglass to separate Pence, Harris
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a clear barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused: report
The vice president, who had taken over the Trump administration’s response to the growing pandemic, called Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC’s director, and told him to use the agency’s special legal authority in a pandemic anyway.