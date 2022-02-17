Pence met with protests ahead of Stanford speech

article

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to give a speech at Stanford University Thursday evening. It's the third stop on his 2021-2022 campus tour. But former President Trump's second-in-command was met with protests ahead of the event.

The event is hosted by Young America's Foundation (YAF) and un-ironically titled ‘How to Save America from the Woke Left’. Pence's remarks are set for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are followed by a brief Q&A session with audience members. The event, at Dinkelspiel Auditorium, is free with pre-registered tickets.

Despite the State of California largely doing away with its indoor mask mandate, Palo Alto is in Santa Clara County, where the indoor mask mandate is in place. A face covering requirement is in place throughout the indoor event.

Protesters make signs ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence's speech at Stanford University. February 17, 2022.

YAF members said they were "thrilled" to have Pence speak out on campus to challenge "far-left ideas and professors."

"It’s more important than ever that students hear a pro-freedom, pro-America message to counter the indoctrination they face on a daily basis," YAF President Governor Scott Walker said in a press release.

The so-called GOP ‘pro-freedom’ savior had less than a warm welcome from other segments of the student body. Signs read things like: "Stop Calling Your Hate Patriotism," "Teach Ideas Not Hate," and "Immigrants Belong, Hate Doesn't," while others made light of the unfortunate fly incident from his 2020 debate with then vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Fly lands on Mike Pence's head.

Students marched toward the auditorium and bellowed the tried and true, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Mike Pence has got to go!" They even embraced the term ‘woke,' often used as a pejorative on right-wing media outlets and collectively chanted, "We are the woke left!"

KTVU's Elissa Harrington is outside where the event is being held. She spoke with one of the students who organized the protest against Pence's visit. Some protesters said they agree with free speech, but feel Pence promotes hate speech.

We will have more on this developing news story and on the event itself on the 10 o'clock news.

You can watch the Pence speech on YouTube here.