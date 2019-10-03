Sex assault records of police should be public even if officer quits: lawmaker
Cunningham's bill, AB 1599, would make officer-involved sexual assault investigation reports eligible for release if the officer resigns before the investigation is finished.
Interactive map: Who is releasing police personnel files under new law, and who is not
For the first time in California history, certain records involving police misconduct are now publicly available because of a new state law, and 2 Investigates is shining a light on the findings throughout the Bay Area.
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
Ex-felons could soon start serving on juries in California for the first time
The California Legislature approved “The Right to a Jury of Your Peers,” allowing people with a prior felony conviction to serve on juries in California for the first time.
Calif. AG won't release police records despite court ruling, gets into testy exchange with senator
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday that he won't release older records on state law enforcement agents' misconduct despite a recently released appeals court ruling that they are public documents.
Calif. senator calls for audit of Alameda County Sheriff's Office, jail after 2 Investigates report
A California senator is calling on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to approve an audit of the sheriff’s office after several “troubling reports,” including one by 2 Investigates that highlighted the story of a pregnant woman who ended up giving birth alone in a jail cell while deputies allegedly ignored her cries for help.
Sen. Skinner hopes to end late-night jail releases after Berkeley woman's death
State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, plans to draft legislation to end late-night releases of county jail inmates statewide following the death of a young Berkeley woman after she left Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last month.