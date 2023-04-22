Citizenship no longer required to be CA peace officer

The San Francisco Police Department no longer requires peace officer applicants to be U.S. citizens, according to officials.

A new law written by East Bay Sen. Nancy Skinner repeals the requirement for California Peace Officers to be citizens. Senate Bill 960 now allows anyone who is legally able to work in the U.S., regardless of their nationality.

Officials said this change was implemented because of "the need to attract candidates from all communities and allow them to serve the local areas they live in."

SFPD said inclusivity is a priority of theirs and the new changes are an example of such.