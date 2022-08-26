Zip Trips: Martinez
The KTVU morning crew heads to Martinez for the final Zip Trip of the summer. Learn about the city's history, including the birthplace of the martini, as well checking out the sights and best places to eat.
Zip Trips: Dublin
Watch as KTVU turns up in Dublin for a live show focusing on the East Bay city.
Zip Trips: Pacifica
Watch as KTVU turns up in Pacifica for a live show focusing on the surf town on the Peninsula. Of course, the Morning team explores the local delicacies, digs into fun facts about Pacifica's history and scopes out the famous surf scene.
Zip Trips: Benicia
Mornings on 2 is on the road again and this time Benicia is the destination for a Zip Trip. We find some of the best places to get a bite to eat, hear an incredible youth choir and test your knowledge with trivia from this North Bay city.
Zip Trips: Union City
The Mornings team took the quick drive from Oakland for a show in Union City. We've got the highlights from this East Bay city as well as a story about a woman who is using food to help those in need. Plus, we'll test your knowledge about Union City.
Zip Trips: Petaluma
Mornings on 2 hits the road for the first Zip Trip of 2022, and this time, we're going to Petaluma. See some of the city's favorite restaurants, bakeries, and breweries. Plus, we take a cruise on the Petaluma River.