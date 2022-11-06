Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it

People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday is expected to be the wettest and coldest day of the week. Along the coast and in the Bay temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50's.

According to the National Weather service, there is a high likelihood most of the Bay Area and Central Coast will get up to a half inch of rain over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for Monday. Wave swells up to 20 feet are expected from Big Sur to San Francisco. Experts urge people to stay off coastal rocks, keep children and pets away from the surf zone and to never turn their back to the ocean.

The rain will likely stop by Wednesday morning, but the cool weather will stick around. Temperatures are expected to peak in the 50's across the Bay Area.

Saturday brought some recorded rain fall to areas of The Bay. Half Moon Bay recorded .32 inches of rain, Oakland .11 and Castro Valley .12 inches.