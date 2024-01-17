San Francisco is seeing some sunny breaks in the stormy weather, but the Bay Area is bracing for more rain this weekend.

The ground in much of our area has already been saturated, but more precipitation is expected to head our way by Friday, according to KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez. The heaviest of the rainfall is expected to hit Sunday and Monday.

The areas that are predicted to see the most rainfall are near the Russian River, Mount Tam and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Gonzalez says those areas could see between two and eight inches of precipitation.

Coastal areas are also expected to see upwards of four inches of rainfall from the weekend's storms. Lake Tahoe will see some precipitation, but there may not be snow due to forecasted temperatures in the 40s.