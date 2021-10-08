Fire weather watch issued for parts of the Bay Area

article

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for parts of the Bay Area that will last through Tuesday.

Gusty north winds are forecast to sweep over the North Bay mountains, East Bay Hill, and East Bay Valley beginning Sunday night into Tuesday evening.

Meteorologists anticipate those windy conditions, coupled with low humidity, will potentially create hazardous fire weather conditions in those areas.

The window for the strongest winds will be from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

These winds, in conjunction with little to no recent precipitation and near-to-record dry fuels across the interior, may lead to an increased risk of critical fire weather concerns for the specified locations.