Flash flood watch issued for Kincade Fire burn area

A flash flood watch goes into effect for the Kincade Fire burn area in Northern Sonoma County on Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch which starts at 4 p.m. and ends Saturday at 4 a.m.

The Kincade Fire burn area is likely to see half an inch or more of rain each hour Friday night when the heaviest rainfall is expected.

Heavy downpours could result in rockslides, debris flows and flash flooding in recent burn areas and locations downstream of the burn area.