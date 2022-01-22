North Carolina dog ‘shovels snow’ after winter storm

Man’s best friend became an even better friend when he "helped" dig out from a winter storm that blanketed parts of North Carolina.

Video from Suzanne Ward showed a two-year-old yellow lab named Bear shoveling snow in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service’s initial snowfall reports indicated parts of the state received more than four inches of snow.

According to FOX Weather, a winter storm spread across the Southeast and southern Mid-Atlantic with snow and ice, creating travel headaches from Georgia to southeastern Virginia to start the weekend.

The coastal Carolinas faced a significant ice threat, including power outages and tree damage, as freezing rain spread across the region on Saturday. The NWS said the expected ice amounts would be "unprecedented in recent history" for some areas.

The NWS had issued ice storm warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from the central and eastern Carolinas to southeastern Virginia and the southern Delmarva Peninsula ahead of the winter weather.

Snow and ice are predicted to taper off in the Southeast by mid- to late morning on Saturday as the low-pressure system slides off the East Coast.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

