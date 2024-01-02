Rain rolls through the Bay Area

Wet and windy weather returned to the Bay Area on Tuesday afternoon, with conditions expected to last through the evening.

Showers started around noon in the North Bay first. By 3 p.m. there were heavier rains across most of the Bay Area.

The storm pushed rain and waves along the Pacifica Pier, but not enough to stop resident Hope McCaffrey from working out outdoors.

"Honestly we haven't had too much rain in Pacifica. Like, the last couple of days are really an anomaly. Last year we had a couple of bad days, and this year a couple bad days, but its not too bad," said McCaffrey.

Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. is when the rainfall will have stopped in most corners of the region, although scattered showers are possible through early Wednesday.

The biggest rainfall is expected in the coastal North Bay hills, which is expected to receive 1 to 2.5 inches of rain. The Santa Cruz mountains are forecast to get 1.5 to 2 inches. Areas around the central Bay will get .5 to 1.5 inches of rain, while the South Bay could see as little as .05 to 1 inch of precipitation.

There will be a winter weather advisory in the Sierras from 10 p.m. on Tuesday till 4 a.m. Thursday. Two to 12 inches of snow are possible around Lake Tahoe. Snow will fall as low as in areas at 5,000-feet of elevation.