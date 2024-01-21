The storm headed toward the Bay Area for Sunday night is going to be the biggest in the recent series of storms.

There will be scattered showers early Sunday but by the evening there will be heavy rainfall that continues into early Monday morning. Temperatures will be mild.

There will also be wet, heavy snow falling in the Lake Tahoe area with up to 3 feet possible at the higher points in the Sierra Nevada range.

The storm will have largely passed through the area by the start of the work week, with scattered showers possible during the Monday morning commute.

However, there could be flooding on roadways and downed trees from the gusty winds that will be part of the Sunday night storm.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the North Bay coast and interior until Monday at 11 a.m.

The North Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains will get hit hardest with 3 inches of precipitation possible.

The South Bay could get more than inch of rain while the East Bay may receive 0.75 inches of rain.5