Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

San Francisco Bay Area weather: region braces for intense rain

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 8:11AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Rain intensifies Saturday

Saturday started with scattered showers that will intensify and become more widespread by the evening. The heaviest rain will fall late tonight and continue Sunday morning.

An atmospheric river that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts and possibly cause flooding is expected to douse the Bay Area on Saturday.

Scattered showers were popping up on Saturday morning. Light rain is expected in the evening. Heavy rain will commence late Saturday and continue into Sunday morning. Scattered showers, sometimes with heavy rain, may appear later on Sunday.

The most rain will fall in the Santa Cruz mountains, where as much as 5 to 7 inches of precipitation is possible. The North Bay Coast will get 4 to 4.5 inches while inland parts of the North Bay will receive 2.5 to 3.5 inches. Cities and towns close to the bay may get 2.5 to 4 inches, while deeper in the East Bay, 1.75 to 2.5 inches is in the forecast.  The South Bay may get 2 to 2.75 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and wind advisory due to the severity of the storm. In addition to flooded streets and overflowing streams, there could be downed trees and mudslides. 

Gov. Newsom added San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties to a recently issued state of emergency.

The conditions will be even more extreme in Southern California where more rain will accumulate. Santa Barbara residents are under an evacuation warning. The Sierra Nevada range, including the Lake Tahoe, meanwhile, may get buried by several feet of snow.