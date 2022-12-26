Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area

A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days.

The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.

Light precipitation, or renegade showers, started early Monday morning further north in Eureka, giving Bay Area residents some time to get their wet weather gear ready.

Roaring winds up to 30 mph are in the forecast, with gusts up to 50 mph. Mt. Tamalpais and Mt Diabolo will get the strongest winds.

On Tuesday morning heavy downpours might impact the morning commute, especially for Concord, Oakland, and San Mateo. The first storm tapers off late Tuesday end, but the winds will linger around.

Then the wet weather returns to the Bay on Wednesday with the storm systems expected to hover over the region into New Year's Eve.