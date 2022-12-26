Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Rain, gusty wind headed for Bay Area

A series of storms this week will bring rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area region.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days.

The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.

Light precipitation, or renegade showers, started early Monday morning further north in Eureka, giving Bay Area residents some time to get their wet weather gear ready.

Roaring winds up to 30 mph are in the forecast, with gusts up to 50 mph. Mt. Tamalpais and Mt Diabolo will get the strongest winds.

On Tuesday morning heavy downpours might impact the morning commute, especially for Concord, Oakland, and San Mateo. The first storm tapers off late Tuesday end, but the winds will linger around. 

Then the wet weather returns to the Bay on Wednesday with the storm systems expected to hover over the region into New Year's Eve.