Cheer on Team USA at a FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in San Francisco

Cheer on Team USA and your favorites at a FIFA Women’s World Cup watch party in iconic locations throughout San Francisco this July and August!



KTVU FOX 2 is a proud media sponsor of the free 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup viewing parties, hosted by non-profit Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. The month-long Women’s World Cup programming kicks off July 21, live-streamed and open to the public!

Visit the watch party locations to enjoy much more than the game on a jumbo screen, including food trucks, local merchants, performances, activities, live music and more. Join KTVU FOX 2 for this unifying global event and cheer on Team USA as they vie for a three-peat!

Friday, July 21: 6:00PM - USA v Vietnam

Location: The Crossing at East Cut, 200 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Wednesday, July 26: 6:00PM - USA v Netherlands

Location: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St. & Steuart St., San Francisco, CA 94105



Saturday, August 5: 7:00PM - Round of Sixteen

Location: JFK Promenade, 14th Ave. East Meadow, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA 94118

Thursday, August 10: 6:00PM - Quarterfinals

Location: The Crossing at East Cut, 200 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105