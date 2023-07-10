Cheer on Team USA at a FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -
Cheer on Team USA and your favorites at a FIFA Women’s World Cup watch party in iconic locations throughout San Francisco this July and August!
KTVU FOX 2 is a proud media sponsor of the free 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup viewing parties, hosted by non-profit Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. The month-long Women’s World Cup programming kicks off July 21, live-streamed and open to the public!
Visit the watch party locations to enjoy much more than the game on a jumbo screen, including food trucks, local merchants, performances, activities, live music and more. Join KTVU FOX 2 for this unifying global event and cheer on Team USA as they vie for a three-peat!
Friday, July 21: 6:00PM - USA v Vietnam
Location: The Crossing at East Cut, 200 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Wednesday, July 26: 6:00PM - USA v Netherlands
Location: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St. & Steuart St., San Francisco, CA 94105
Saturday, August 5: 7:00PM - Round of Sixteen
Location: JFK Promenade, 14th Ave. East Meadow, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA 94118
Thursday, August 10: 6:00PM - Quarterfinals
Location: The Crossing at East Cut, 200 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105
FILE - Alex Morgan celebrates with the FIFA Womens world cup at full time of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between Winner The United States of America and Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019, in Lyon, France. (Quality Sport Images/Getty Images))