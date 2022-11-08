2022 election: live results for U.S. Senate, House and governors races

The 2022 midterm elections could reshape the political landscape in the U.S.

Republicans are aiming to retake control of the House of Representatives. They will be the majority party if they can win 218 seats, five more than what they currently control.

The Senate was evenly split with the Democrats and Republicans each having 50 seats. Democrats had controlled the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. There are several battleground states around where the GOP is trying to flip a seat from blue to red. Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are being watched for their tight Senate races.

Look below to see how the two parties are doing as they vie for control of Congress. Mobile users may need to tap the graphics to see the full picture.

