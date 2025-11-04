Live 2025 Election Results: Santa Clara County Measure A, other Bay Area races

Tuesday is Election Day in California and voters are heading to the polls to decide on Proposition 50, a statewide measure that would allow the state to redraw its congressional maps to create five more Democratic U.S. House seats.

Closer to home, select Bay Area counties are holding elections for a sales tax measure, health care measure, county assessor and the recall of a North Bay mayor and vice mayor.

RELATED: What is Prop. 50? Guide to California's 2025 special election

Polls close at 8 p.m. statewide.

We'll have live election results here for the following races:

Santa Clara County Measure A

Alameda County Measure B

Santa Clara County Assessor (partial term)

Recall of Fairfax Mayor

Recall of Fairfax Vice Mayor

Live Bay Area Election Results