Live Election Results: San Jose City Council District 3

By
Published  April 8, 2025 7:01pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

First District 3 candidate forum held to replace Omar Torres in San Jose

Torres resigned last year and is now in jail facing child sexual assault charges.  

SAN JOSE, Calif. - South Bay voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect the next city councilmember for San Jose's District 3.

Voters are deciding between seven candidates vying for the seat previously occupied by disgraced council member Omar Torres, who pleaded no contest Tuesday on child sex abuse charges. 

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. 

If none of the seven candidates receive at least 50% + 1 of the vote, there will be a runoff election in June. 

San Jose District 3 Candidates

Here's who's running for District 3:

Adam Duran – retired sheriff lieutenant

Philip Dolan – knife sharpener salesman

Irene Smith – financial analyst and entrepreneur 

Gabby Chavez-Lopez – executive and working mother

Anthony Tordillos – planning commissioner and engineer

Tyrone Wade – retired family counselor

Matthew Quevedo – deputy chief and father

This page will be updated as election results come in after the polls close. 

