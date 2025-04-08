Live Election Results: San Jose City Council District 3
SAN JOSE, Calif. - South Bay voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect the next city councilmember for San Jose's District 3.
Voters are deciding between seven candidates vying for the seat previously occupied by disgraced council member Omar Torres, who pleaded no contest Tuesday on child sex abuse charges.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
If none of the seven candidates receive at least 50% + 1 of the vote, there will be a runoff election in June.
San Jose District 3 Candidates
Here's who's running for District 3:
Adam Duran – retired sheriff lieutenant
Philip Dolan – knife sharpener salesman
Irene Smith – financial analyst and entrepreneur
Gabby Chavez-Lopez – executive and working mother
Anthony Tordillos – planning commissioner and engineer
Tyrone Wade – retired family counselor
Matthew Quevedo – deputy chief and father
This page will be updated as election results come in after the polls close.
