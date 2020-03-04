Long lines at college voting centers in the South Bay

Administrators at Santa Clara County said the only real hiccup in Tuesday's election was the long lines at Stanford University and at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library at San Jose State.

Shannon Bushey, Santa Clara County's Registrar of Voters, explained that many students were voting for the first time. "They are probably doing last minute registrations, and doing that conditional voter registration takes a little more time. But they were all happy when we were there visiting, and I was really happy to see them out voting," said Bushey.

Voter turnout for the county is expected to reach between 45-percent to 55-percent, although some people predict it may be even higher, with voters wanting to take part in California's Primary, that was moved from June to Super Tuesday in March, to increase the state's influence on choosing a presidential nominee.

Administrators said the tabulation process is easier this year, since Santa Clara County is one of three Bay Area counties with vote centers, rather than polling places.

Ballots were counted at the vote centers.

Santa Clara County had 110 vote centers and drop-off boxes, from Palo Alto to Gilroy.

Bushey told KTVU's Azenith Smith that about 200,000 ballots still need to be counted, and the elections office will process them 24-hours a day, for the next several days.