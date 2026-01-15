The Race for California Governor: Submit your debate questions for candidates

Six candidates in the hotly contested race for California governor will square off in a debate next month.

They'll take the stage at the historic Bayview Opera House in San Francisco, in a debate hosted by KTVU FOX 2, KTTV FOX 11 and the Black Action Alliance.

The debate airs live on Feb. 3 on KTVU, FOX 2, KTTV FOX 11 as well as the FOX LOCAL streaming app.

KTVU's Greg Lee, Andre Senior and FOX 11's Marla Tellez will moderate the debate.

And they want your help generating questions for the candidates.

Submit your questions below.