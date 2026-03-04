Lawmakers push illegal dumping crackdown as Oakland collects just 10% of fines

The Brief State Sen. Jesse Arreguin and Assemblymember Mia Bonta introduced a new bill aimed at holding illegal dumpers accountable. Oakland officials say the city collects only about 10% of fines issued for illegal dumping. Neighbors and community activists say they are frustrated by ongoing blight caused by illegal dumping, particularly in East Oakland.



Illegal dumping has plagued Oakland for much of the past decade, with city officials saying the problem has worsened in recent years.

Now, city leaders are taking the issue to the state level. State Sen. Jesse Arreguin and Assemblymember Mia Bonta have introduced Senate Bill 1218, aimed at holding more violators accountable.

How the bill could help

What we know:

City, county and state leaders joined community organizers Wednesday at 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard to announce the proposal. The bill would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to refuse to renew vehicle registrations for owners with unpaid illegal dumping fines.

"By improving the collection of fines, we can help deter future violations while helping cities recover the cost associated with clean up and code enforcement," said Arreguin.

City leaders said only about 10% of fines issued for illegal dumping are paid, costing Oakland hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue, citing an Oaklandside article. They also acknowledged the problem disproportionately affects lower-income neighborhoods.

"In a city that’s, of course, budget-challenged, we’re still doing everything we can do and will do more," Mayor Barbara Lee said.

Lee said Public Works employees are working overtime and weekends to address the problem. The city reported cleaning up 15 million pounds of illegally dumped trash last year.

Oakland spends about $12 million annually on cleanup efforts, Lee said, and removed 16,000 tons of trash between 2022 and 2024. About 75% of that waste was illegally dumped.

East Oakland residents are fed up

The city has installed cameras and posted signage in high-traffic areas, but some critics say it's not enough.

The other side:

Vincent Williams, with the Urban Compassion Project, said volunteers with the nonprofit removed 650 tons of trash last year. He said they have documented people dumping debris and forwarded evidence to the city.

"Nothing is being done, and there are already laws in place that can hold people accountable," Williams said.

He questioned whether the proposed legislation would be effective if vehicles used in dumping are not properly registered.

"They may not have plates. They may have plates from different vehicles on their car because they’re coming to Oakland to dump their debris, they want to cover their tracks," he said.

Williams is not the only one.

What they're saying:

In an area near the Hegenberger corridor, Laroy Murphy said blight lines the streets. He said he has paid unhoused residents to help clean up trash left behind by illegal dumping.

"It’s like no one cares. It’s a hazard. There’s a lot of rats," Murphy said. "There are cameras on buildings, and no one’s being held accountable."

Some neighbors said they avoid certain streets because of the debris and are skeptical the new bill will deter offenders.

Michael Williams, who owns multiple properties in Oakland, said he has filed complaints for years.

"It ain’t going to do nothing," he said.

Murphy added: "Better neighborhoods, they don’t have this problem."

City's existing enforcement

What's next:

Councilmember Ken Houston said he is working to increase fines from $750 to as much as $10,000, in line with Measure RR, which voters approved in 2020. The measure eliminated previous fine limits and allows the city to impose penalties of up to $10,000.

Houston said fines should reflect the severity of the violation, with harsher penalties for hazardous waste dumping.

He also said the city’s enforcement team dedicated to scrubbing evidence of illegal dumping will increase from three to five members.

The bill is expected to reach the state Senate floor by June.