ID's of last 2 U.S. soldiers killed in Kuwait released by Pentagon, 1 from Northern California

A Northern California native was identified by the U.S. government on Wednesday as one of six soldiers killed in Kuwait as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

What we know:

The Pentagon said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento was present during the March 1 incident in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

The Pentagon said Marzan was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is "believed to be the individual who perished at the scene," according to the statement.

A medical examiner will give official positive identification of Marzan, the Pentagon said.

Another casualty, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, was also named on Wednesday as the sixth soldier killed in the attack.

Marzan was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa.

A chief warrant officer is a high-ranking, highly specialized expert, according to a U.S. military website.

Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The Source The Pentagon, previous FOX Local reporting, and The Associated Press.