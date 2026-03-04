Expand / Collapse search

ID's of last 2 U.S. soldiers killed in Kuwait released by Pentagon, 1 from Northern California

Published  March 4, 2026 5:51pm PST
A Northern California native was identified by the U.S. government on Wednesday as one of six soldiers killed in Kuwait as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. 

    • Two more identities of U.S. soldiers killed in an attack in Kuwait were released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
    • One is Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento.
    • Marzan was at the scene when a drone strike hit a command center in Kuwait on March 1.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Northern California native was identified by the U.S. government on Wednesday as one of six soldiers killed in Kuwait as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. 

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, Calif.

The Pentagon said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento was present during the March 1 incident in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. 

The Pentagon said Marzan was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is "believed to be the individual who perished at the scene," according to the statement.

A medical examiner will give official positive identification of Marzan, the Pentagon said. 

Another casualty, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, was also named on Wednesday as the sixth soldier killed in the attack. 

We've learned the names of four of the U.S. Army reservists who died Sunday in a drone attack in Kuwait. This as the conflict in the Middle East escalates following U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran. Iran has now hit the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia and blasts were seen near the U.S. consulate in Dubai. 

Marzan was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. 

A chief warrant officer is a high-ranking, highly specialized expert, according to a U.S. military website

Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • The Pentagon, previous FOX Local reporting, and The Associated Press. 

