Human remains found at separate locations in East Oakland last month belong to the same person, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section is leading the investigation. An autopsy will determine the victim’s gender and cause of death.

First discovery

What we know:

The first remains were discovered Feb. 1 at about 10 a.m. in the 9700 block of San Leandro Street. Authorities said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and had been dismembered.

Additional remains found

Dig deeper:

Two weeks later, on Feb. 16 at about 1 a.m., more limbs were found in the 1700 block of 37th Avenue. Authorities said the remains were also in an advanced state of decomposition.

The two locations where the remains were found are about four miles apart.

"The human remains discovered on February 1 and February 16 have been confirmed to be from the same individual," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos related to the case, is urged to call police at 510-238-3821.