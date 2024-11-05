Which states are swing states in the 2024 presidential election?

While California is a historically blue state, seven other states are considered swing states – or states that could reasonably swing toward a presidential candidate from either political party.

What is a swing state?

According to Merriam-Webster, a swing state is "a U.S. state in which Republican and Democratic candidates have similar levels of support and which is considered to play a key role in the outcome of presidential elections."

Because these states are a bit more unpredictable in an election, they are crucial to a candidate looking to win a presidential race. Swing states are competitive by nature, and often a point of focus during a presidential race.

Which states are swing states in 2024?

The following states are considered swing states in this year's presidential election:

Arizona

Georgia

Michigan

Nevada

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Arizona voted for the Democratic candidate in both 2020 and 1996. From 1952 to 1992, the state voted Republican. Arizona was a critical swing state in President Joe Biden's 2020 win.

North Carolina has voted for the Republican candidate in every election since 2012, The state went to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008. Prior to 1968, the state was almost solidly Democrat.

Georgia – another key player in both the 2020 and 2024 presidential races – voted entirely Democrat from 1900 to 1960. The state has had a scattered presidential voting history in the years since. Most recently, the state went for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Pennsylvania has swung primarily toward the Democratic candidate since 1992 – with the exception of 2016 in Donald Trump's first presidential race.

Wisconsin – similar to Pennsylvania – swayed Republican in 2016 and Democrat during every other presidential election since 1988.

Nevada has voted for the Democrat candidate in every presidential election since 2008, but voted Republican in the decades prior.

Michigan, like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, voted Republican in 2016 and Democrat every other presidential year since 1992.