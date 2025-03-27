Expand / Collapse search

PG&E workers at scene of gas leak in South San Francisco

By
Published  March 27, 2025 9:41pm PDT
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2
article

Close-up of sign with logo on facade at Pacific Gas and Electric (PGE) customer service station in Walnut Creek, California, June 6, 2019. The company faced bankruptcy concerns in 2019 following alleged wildfire liability. (Photo by Smith Collection/

Expand

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric workers are at the scene of a gas leak in South San Francisco Thursday evening, officials say. 

The gas leak is located at the intersection of Produce Avenue and San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco. There are no evacuations at this time. 

Crews are assessing the situation. PG&E said the incident started at 7:35 p.m. The utility said 10 customers are currently impacted by the gas leak.  

We do not have information on any road closures. 

We have reached out to the San Mateo County Fire Department for more information. 

There is no estimated time to resolve this situation. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest details. 

Featured

PG&E customers to receive up to $125 credit on April bills
article

PG&E customers to receive up to $125 credit on April bills

Some Pacific Gas and Electric customers may be pleasantly surprised when they check their next bill.

PG&ENewsSouth San Francisco