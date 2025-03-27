PG&E workers at scene of gas leak in South San Francisco

article

Pacific Gas and Electric workers are at the scene of a gas leak in South San Francisco Thursday evening, officials say.

The gas leak is located at the intersection of Produce Avenue and San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco. There are no evacuations at this time.

Crews are assessing the situation. PG&E said the incident started at 7:35 p.m. The utility said 10 customers are currently impacted by the gas leak.

We do not have information on any road closures.

We have reached out to the San Mateo County Fire Department for more information.

There is no estimated time to resolve this situation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest details.