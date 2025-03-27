California may create its own version of National Institutes of Heath and Science

The Brief The proposed health and research institute would provide grants and both purchase and produce vaccines. California is at an advantage in this area and may be better poised than other states to create such an institute. The state already produces generic prescription drugs.



State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has introduced legislation that would create California's own version of the National Institutes of Health.

What we know:

It comes on the same day that the Trump administration says it will slash $12 billion from infectious-disease funding for the states.

The microbial and genetic disease labs in Richmond are a tiny part of California's vast Department of Public Health.

Few, if any, states are as well-prepared to tackle critical disease issues as the Golden State, even on a global scale.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk are just slashing and burning all of our federal science agencies," said state Senator Wiener.

The proposed California Institute of Scientific Research would have the authority to not only conduct research, but to provide grants and loans to other researchers as well as to purchase and produce vaccines. The state already produces generic prescription drugs. "But it's not authorized to produce vaccines and so we're expanding its authority to produce vaccines," said Senator Wiener.

Between UCSF, UCLA, Stanford, Cedars-Sinai and UC San Diego researchers, California has many of the best medical minds on the planet. California's $400 billion plus biotech and life sciences industry tops the world.

It is also the world center of venture capital. Now, many laid-off, furloughed and fired federal scientists and doctors are likely to be available.

Local perspective:

"We have it all here but, that said, why?" asked Dr. John Schwartzberg, a renowned UC Berkeley infectious disease and vaccine expert.

"I don't know if there are enough hours in the day to list all the damaging things that the Trump administration has done. It will take years to rebuild the damage that has been done in days and weeks," said Dr. Swartzberg.

Beyond medical research, the California Institute of Scientific Research will have other departments to look at; emerging health threats, disease prevention, behavioral health, as well as food and drug safety resources. It will also have divisions for climate, weather, ocean and coastal eco systems as well as natural resources.

"California is perfectly positioned to step up to be a global leader," said Wiener.

Since all these assets are already here, it will take less time than doing it from scratch and could even turn a profit on the world market.