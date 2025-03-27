East Bay robbery at 7-Eleven, suspected stolen car chase ends in 4 arrests

article

Four suspects were arrested for grand theft after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven store in Pleasant Hill and then fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, police say.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to a report of a possible robbery happening at the store located at 601 Patterson Boulevard.

Police said at around 2:30 p.m., two delivery truck drivers were working when several suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from the trucks' cargo area.

While no weapons were used, police said the suspects fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Pleasant Hill police detectives later located the vehicle driving on Highway 4 near Concord.

A police helicopter was used and followed the vehicle into the city of Antioch. Pleasant Hill police notified Antioch police about the suspect vehicle in the area and asked them to locate the car. Information about why the suspects were being sought was not released.

The suspect's vehicle crashed into a fence near Antioch Middle School at F and 13th streets. Police said the suspects fled on foot.

A community alert was issued just before 4 p.m. as a heavy police presence responded to the area near the middle school.

With the support of Antioch Police, Pittsburg Police, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, and the helicopter, officers set up a perimeter.

Pleasant Hill police said all four adult suspects were apprehended and arrested.

Officials said the investigation of the crimes committed remains active.

