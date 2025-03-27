Matt Mahan endorses Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor

The Brief San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan endorsed former councilman Loren Tayor for Oakland mayor. The endorsement bucks the trend of near-unanimous support among Bay Area politicians for Taylor's opponent, former Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Oakland is holding a special election on April 15.



Former Oakland Councilman Loren Taylor's bid to become the city's next mayor received an unexpected endorsement from the South Bay.

‘Best choice’

What they're saying:

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan endorsed Taylor on Thursday, calling him the best choice for mayor of Oakland.

Related article

Mahan stood alongside Taylor in Oakland's Laurel District, where he made the endorsement, which bucks the trend of near-unanimous support among Bay Area politicians for Taylor's opponent, former Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

"Oakland has some big problems, but Loren Taylor doesn't just have big solutions, but better solutions—not just bigger government but better government. I am looking forward to working with him to get our region back on track," Mahan said.

What's next:

Oakland's special election is on April 15.

In addition to the mayoral race, voters will choose a council member for District 2, which includes Lakeshore and Chinatown, and decide on a local tax measure.