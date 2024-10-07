What is Prop 34? Californians will decide on prescription drug revenue spending

article

What is Prop 34?

Prop 34 restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.

What a yes vote means

A yes vote on this measure means certain health care providers would have to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from federal drug discount programs.

Going forward, they would be penalized if they break the rules for a ten-year period. The penalty could include not being able to operate as a health care entity.

What a no vote means

A no vote means new rules would not go into effect.

Proponents argue Prop 34 would protect patients by ensuring health care dollars would actually go to patients who need it, rather than being used on things like naming rights for stadiums.

Opponents argue this proposition is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and have called it a "revenge initiative."

They say the California Apartment Association doesn’t care about patients and that they want to silence the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. They say this opens the door to attacks on any nonprofit.

Who opposes Prop 34?

It is opposed by The National Organization for Women, Consumer Watchdog, The Coalition for Economic Survival, and UNITE HERE Local 11 among others.

Who supports Prop 34?

Endorsements include California Chronic Care Coalition, California Professional Firefighters, San Francisco Women's Cancer Network, Hep B Free San Francisco Bay Area, Latinas Contra Cancer among others.



