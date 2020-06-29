How to refinance student loans without a degree

article

Refinancing your student loans can be a smart way to secure lower rates, reduce your monthly payment, or even pay off your loan faster and save money.

The only problem? Most student loan refinancing companies won’t let you do it until after graduation. That can be pretty frustrating given the market’s lower rates, which are expected to drop even more as the year goes on.

Fortunately, a few private lenders are an exception to the rule.

If you’re specifically looking to refinance your federal or private student loans while still enrolled in college, here are some additional loan refinancing options:

RISLA

The Rhode Island Student Lan Authority (RISLA) offers student loan refinancing to in-school borrowers nationwide — even those not enrolled in a Rhode Island university.

Here’s what RISLA’s loan options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 3.49 percent for fixed-rate loans

Loan amount: $7,500 to $250,000

Eligibility: Minimum 350 credit score, $40,000 household income

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Other features: Income-based repayment options, cosigners can be released after 24 on-time payments. 0.25 percent discount on interest rates for setting up auto-pay

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank is another lender that will refinance your private or federal student loans before you’ve finished your degree. If you’re an existing Citizens banking customer, it can qualify you for reduced interest rates.

Here’s what Citizen’s loan refinance options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 3.49 percent for fixed-rate loans and 2.72 percent for variable-rate loans

Loan amount: $10,000 to $350,000

Eligibility: Minimum income of $24,000 per year, must have made at least 12 payments on previous student loans

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Other features: Cosigners can be released after 36 on-time payments, 0.25 percent discount on interest rates for existing Citizens Bank customers

PNC

You can also refinance your student loans through PNC Bank, a national bank and student loan, mortgage, and auto loan lender.

Here’s what PNC’s loan options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 3.44 percent for fixed-rate loans and 2.61 percent for variable-rate loans

Loan amount: $10,000 to $75,000

Eligibility: Minimum 660 credit score, at least 24 months payment history on your previous loans, two years of continuous income or employment

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Other features: 0.50 percent off your interest rate for setting up auto-pay, cosigners can be released after 48 on-time payments

MEFA

The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority, or MEFA, will also refinance your student loans before you’ve finished your degree. You don’t have to be enrolled in a Massachusetts college either.

Here’s what MEFA’s loan options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 4.65 percent for both fixed- and variable-rate loans

Loan amount: $10,000 and up

Eligibility: Minimum 670 credit score, must have made on-time student loan payments for at least the last 12 months

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the biggest institutions that refinance student loans for non-degree holding borrowers. It’s an especially good option if you’re a Wells Fargo banking customer.

Here’s what Wells Fargo’s loan options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 3.74 percent for fixed-rate loans and 2.50 percent for variable-rate loans

Loan amount: $5,000 and up

Eligibility: Minimum credit score or income not disclosed

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Other features: Interest rate discounts available for existing Wells Fargo customers and borrowers who set up auto-pay, forbearance options for those facing financial hardship

Discover

You can also refinance your student loans early through Discover, which offers both fixed- and variable-rate loan options.

Here’s what Discover’s loan options look like:

Interest rates: Starting at 3.74 percent for fixed-rate loans and 2.99 percent for variable-rate loans

Loan amount: $5,000 to $150,000

Eligibility: Minimum credit score or income not disclosed

Fees: Zero prepayment fee, zero origination fee

Other features: Several deferment and forbearance options for those facing financial hardship. 0.25 percent discount on interest rates for setting up auto-pay

Help your chances

If you’re not able to qualify for a student loan refinance just yet, take some time to improve your credit score before applying. Pay down your debts, ask for a credit line increase (but don’t use the money), or see if you can be added as an authorized user on your parent’s credit cards.

Increasing your income even slightly — maybe through a gig job or side hustle — can also help your chances.

Increasing your income even slightly — maybe through a gig job or side hustle — can also help your chances.

Finally, make sure you shop around when refinancing private student loans.