Tourists return to Bay Area after cartel violence strands travelers in Puerto Vallarta

Bay Area travelers are describing fear and uncertainty after cartel violence in Puerto Vallarta left tourists sheltering in place, hiding inside an airport and scrambling to get home.

Fleeing violence

Mexican special forces killed a notorious cartel leader Sunday, triggering violent retaliation blamed on the Jalisco New Generation Cartel that shut down roads, sparked fires and prompted a U.S. Embassy shelter-in-place alert for Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas of Jalisco state.

"When we got within vision of Puerto Vallarta, we could see the burning buildings," said Calvin Gee of Burlingame, who had been on a fishing trip with his friend Brett Lawson of Millbrae when violence broke out near the end of their vacation. As they returned toward shore, they could see smoke rising from burning in the distance. The pair headed straight to the airport, but said panic quickly spread inside the terminal.

"We were standing at the ticket counter when I thought I heard five or six gunshots go off," said Gee.

Lawson said travelers rushed through the airport moments later.

"There was a big stampede that came through the airport at one point," said Lawson.

Sheltered-in-place

The men said they ran towards a back room, where they sheltered with others until authorities said it was safe to come out. Military police surrounded the airport, and travelers were moved upstairs as a precaution.

"They had everybody inside the airport go upstairs. There was a big military police presence on the outside," said Gee.

With flights canceled, many travelers spent the night inside the terminal.

"We wound up having to spend the night on the floor," said Gee.

Gee and Lawson were among passengers relieved to finally board flights Monday after a day of disruptions.

"It was an adrenaline rush for sure," said Lawson.

Birthday celebration turns chaotic

Also returning to the Bay Area were Emily Peacock and her friend Lindsey Kabahit, both of San Francisco, who had been staying at a resort outside Puerto Vallarta celebrating Kabahit’s birthday when the violence erupted.

"Not knowing when we would be able to get home, not knowing what it would be like to get to the airport, it was all pretty scary," said Peacock.

The women said their hotel locked down operations to keep guests safe, and credited staff with helping keep guests anxiety levels down. Many guests were forced to extend their stays because of canceled flights, but the pair’s departure was not affected. Even so, they said the drive to the airport was tense.

"Just uncertain if it was truly safe enough to get on the road," said Peacock.

Kabahit said the heavy security presence in the city reassured travelers.

"There were a lot of charred cars. There was a huge military presence, people with giant rifles and guns," said Kabahit. "That actually made us feel safer knowing that the airport was so heavily protected."

What's next:

Mexican officials say air travel in and out of the country is expected to return to normal by Tuesday.