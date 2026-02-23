Team USA gold medal hockey victory could help grow the sport for both fans and players

The Brief The U.S. men's and women's Olympic hockey teams are all the rage these days with their gold medal wins. The Olympics are putting all eyes on the sport and here in the Bay Area, interest in the San Jose Sharks could gain momentum. A recent study shows NHL trails behind other major American sports in terms of total fans and those who attend games.



The nation is still talking about Team USA’s gold medal hockey victory at the winter Olympics — the first men’s hockey gold medal in 46 years. Hockey players and fans agree – the victory over Canada on the world’s biggest stage could drive a renewed interest in the sport overall.

Olympic gold

It is an exciting time not only for USA Hockey but also for the San Jose Sharks. That’s because one of the key players for Team Canada – 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini – plays for the Sharks, and had a record-setting performance at the Olympics. Several teammates said they were simultaneously thrilled about Team USA’s victory, but also incredibly proud of their Canadian teammate and friend Celebrini.

Forward Will Smith said: "Obviously we are super proud and he went over there and did great and obviously they came up a little short there at the end but every game he stood out and was one of the best players on that team and the tournament," Smith said.

Collin Graf, also a Sharks forward, said: "None of us were surprised at how well he did. We see him every day. He is a special player and he had a really great tournament," Graf said.

Hockey trailing behind

According to a recent consumer study by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the National Hockey League still trails the other major American sports leagues in terms of both total fans and those attending games. Just nine percent of hockey fans go to games compared to twenty percent for the National Football League.

But with Team USA’s performance in the gold medal game both players and fans feel it will unquestionably help grow the sport in America in terms of both fans today and future players of tomorrow.

‘Invested in the sport’

Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic said: "I think it is huge I think it is great. The women’s team, you know they are doing their thing – they were dominant from start to finish – so it is great for boys, girls. I think the program has come a long way in the last handful of years," Nedeljkovic said.

Meena Alvi, a hockey fan watching the Sharks practice on Monday, said: "A bunch of people are definitely going to be more invested in this sport. A bunch of people already like the sport, but I think some people associate different countries, like Canada, with this – and America generally with (NFL) football — but I think after watching the Olympics, ice skating and hockey will definitely be the most popular sports," Alvi said.

Eric Alday, another fan, said: "Hockey is Canada’s sport. Really that is their only big sport. And so, having a victory over Canada means a lot for the USA," Alday said.

As for Macklin Celebrini, during the Olympics he led all skaters in goals with five during the competition.

