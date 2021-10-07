Today's 30-year mortgage rates slip back below 3% | Oct. 7, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Oct. 7, 2021, which are mostly unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates dropped slightly for the longest term and held steady for three other terms since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.990%, down from 3.000%, -0.010

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Oct. 7, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: After creeping up to 3% yesterday for the fourth time in the past two weeks, 30-year mortgage rates dipped back down below 3% today. Mortgage experts have predicted that rates will rise before the end of the year, so homebuyers may want to act now to lock in their rate before it goes up again. Meanwhile, rates for 20-year, 15-year and 10-year terms have held steady for the past two days.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Rates for a 10-year mortgage refinance continue to be a bargain this week, holding at 2.125% for five consecutive days. Homeowners who want to refinance into a shorter term and who can manage a higher monthly payment could save significantly on interest over the life of their mortgage loan. Meanwhile, rates for a 30-year term edged down to just under 3%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.990%, down from 3.000%, -0.010

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Fixed vs. adjustable-rate mortgages: How they affect interest costs

Mortgage interest rates can be fixed (meaning they remain the same for the life of your loan) or variable (the rate can change after an initial period). The type of mortgage you choose will affect your interest rate.

Interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages tend to be higher than the initial interest rate for adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs. But they don’t change, so you’ll know at the beginning of your loan exactly how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.

Initial interest rates for ARMs are typically lower than fixed-rate mortgages. But after the end of an introductory period, your interest rate will change — and it could increase significantly. Introductory periods can vary from several months to a year or a few years. After the introductory period, your interest rate will be based on an index your lender specifies. ARMs may or may not cap how much your interest rate can increase.

It’s common for homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages to refinance into fixed-rate loans when their introductory period is about to end.

Current mortgage rates

For the second day this week, the average mortgage interest rate has risen above 2.5%. Today’s average mortgage interest rate is 2.529%.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.990%. This is down from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.990%, down from 3.000% last week, -0.010

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, down from 2.250% last week, -0.125

What credit score do I need to buy a house?

The credit score you’ll need to get a mortgage will vary depending on multiple factors, including the type of mortgage you apply for. Here are the general credit score requirements for some popular mortgage products.

FHA loans

The Federal Housing Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, insures these loans, which are made by private lenders. It’s possible to qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score as low as 500, but you’ll need to have a down payment of at least 10%. With a credit score of 580 or higher, you’d only be required to put down 3.5%.

VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees a portion of these loans, which are made by private lenders and are only available to active-duty military, veterans and their spouses. VA loans have no minimum credit score requirement. But the VA guidelines help ensure applicants will have sufficient income to afford the loan.

USDA loans

Very low-income Americans who want to buy homes in certain rural areas may be eligible for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA funds these loans, and there’s no minimum credit score requirement.

Conventional loans

A conventional loan is one that’s not backed by any government agency. To qualify for a conventional loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of at least 620 for fixed-rate loans, and 640 for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to Fannie Mae .

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during homeownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among insurers, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

