San Francisco officials usher in Year of the Fire Horse

The Brief San Francisco officials and residents gathered in Chinatown to celebrate the rare Year of the Fire Horse, which occurs once every 60 years. Leaders, including Mayor Daniel Lurie, highlighted themes of strength, unity and transformation. Some officials also addressed support for immigrants and public safety while urging the community to work together in the year ahead.



Lion dancers and firecrackers welcomed the Year of the Horse in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday — with an added distinction. This is the Year of the Fire Horse, which occurs only once every 60 years.

A rare Year of the Fire Horse

"I didn’t know this about it being Fire Horse until a couple of weeks ago," Mayor Daniel Lurie told a crowd gathered in steady rain at Portsmouth Square in the heart of Chinatown.

He said the year in the Chinese zodiac symbolizes power, transformation and intense energy.

"We have to harness this momentum. We can’t let it go too sideways," Lurie said. "What we really need to do is continue to work together."

City Assessor-Recorder Joaquin Torres was among several city officials who greeted the crowd in Cantonese and wished attendees a happy new year.

"Together we rise as one community, with one voice, in our power, in our strength," Torres said.

Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said the rain would not dampen spirits.

"There’s no way that this rain can stop the Fire Horse. This city is on the rise," Haney said.

Supervisor Connie Chan, who said she was born in the Year of the Horse, cited a Chinese saying: "When the horse arrives, the work is successful and complete."

A nod to immigrant concerns

While most speakers avoided overt political statements, City Attorney David Chiu alluded to pressures facing immigrants as a result of federal government actions.

"We need to fight for them," Chiu said. "The horse symbolizes standing strong, standing tall and circling the wagons around anyone who dares to take on our Chinese immigrant community."

Public safety reminder

Police Chief Derrick Lew reminded the crowd to stay alert.

"Please continue to report crime and any suspicious activity," Lew said. "For anyone who can’t speak English or if you have limited English proficiency, we have over 500 officers who speak almost 40 languages."

