Interstate 280 in San Jose on Thursday was shut down briefly in both directions near the Meridian Avenue overcross as person in distress appeared to want to jump, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued the alert shortly after 11 a.m. but was able to resolve the issue by 11:45 a.m., video at the scene showed.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Bascom Avenue and southbound traffic to SR-17.