$1.3 billion Powerball draw delayed

Millions taking part in the eighth-largest Powerball drawing in U.S. history will have to wait a little longer to find out if they've struck it rich.

The $1.3 billion Powerball drawing was delayed on Saturday night after the Multi-State Lottery Association said a single jurisdiction had yet to wrap up its normal pre-draw security procedures.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the statement said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

At convenience store Hangry Planet in San Bruno, a steady stream of customers bought tickets until the 7 p.m. deadline.

Some players opted for a Quick Pick ticket, while others like Pedro played their lucky numbers.

"All the time I play the same numbers," said Pedro.

So what would these folks do if they snagged the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history?

"The first thing is helping other people. There is a lot of people that is hungry at this time," said one customer.

"Donate to a lot of animal shelters," said another Powerball player.

As for Dee Coronado, she said she'd use her winnings to fund a tiny house construction program for the homeless.

"To help our students learn how to make one, and be able to build them," said Coronado.

As for the rest of the cash, Coronado added, "Oh I would travel, enjoy life, enjoy my family, take them out. Go visit every single winery in the valley."

Another player, Dennis said he would buy a sports car if he won.

"Lamborghini, Ferrari. All of them," said Dennis.

As for Josa, behind the register, "Buy a little hotel, in la Rivera Maya."

The Multi-State Lottery Association did not have an estimate for the length of the delay.