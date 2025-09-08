$1.5M Powerball winner in East Bay

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in the East Bay is $1.5 million richer.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Circle K Convenience Store on Amador Valley Boulevard in Dublin.

That ticket was among California's top winners in Saturday night's nearly $1.8-billion drawing. The other California winner bought a ticket at Love's travel shop on Tehachapi. Each California winner won a grand total of $1,564,348.

The big Powerball winners are in Missouri and Texas, and they get to share the pot.

Each of those ticket holders matched all six numbers to split the grand prize, the second-largest in jackpot history. Those states allow the winners to remain anonymous.

The drawing for the now-reset $20 million jackpot will be held on Monday, September 8 at 8 p.m. PT.